Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France for 1st time

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 1:53 PM

PARIS (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Sunday after coming out on top of a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. He finished 3 minutes, 34 seconds ahead of second-place Pogacar.

Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar last year, built his success in the mountains.

Jasper Philipsen won Sunday’s last stage around Paris to the Champs-Elysees in a sprint.

