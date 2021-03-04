Bill would get college athletes paid for endorsements

College athletes could be allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness, and would be better protected under a bill that passed the Maryland House of Delegates this week.

HB0125 and its cross-file, SB0439, with sponsors Del. Brooke E. Lierman, D-Baltimore, Sen. Justin Ready, R-Carroll and Sen. Chris West, R-Baltimore County, are part of a growing conversation nationally surrounding the economic, mental and physical well-being of college athletes.

Also titled the Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act, the bill aims to protect student athletes from tragedies like McNair’s death, and cases of sexual abuse as seen with the Michigan State University gymnastics team.

