Gold Cup to stream online Saturday

One of the largest horse races in the country is going online when the hooves hit the track in Virginia.

One of the largest horse races in the country is going online for when the hooves hit the track in Virginia at Great Meadow.

The International Gold Cup will be streamed live online at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Great Meadow board of directors decided to not include spectators at this year’s event.

“This was an extremely difficult decision that, based on the limitations placed on attendance by the Commonwealth of Virginia, came down to protecting the health, safety and welfare of everyone to the best of our abilities,” the Virginia Gold Cup Board of Directors said on the event’s website.

Fall race meets will be streamed at nationalsteeplechase.com.