CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 40M infected | DC adds states to high-list list | Virus relief slipping past election | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Other Sports News » Gold Cup to stream…

Gold Cup to stream online Saturday

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

October 19, 2020, 9:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One of the largest horse races in the country is going online for when the hooves hit the track in Virginia at Great Meadow.

The International Gold Cup will be streamed live online at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Great Meadow board of directors decided to not include spectators at this year’s event.

“This was an extremely difficult decision that, based on the limitations placed on attendance by the Commonwealth of Virginia, came down to protecting the health, safety and welfare of everyone to the best of our abilities,” the Virginia Gold Cup Board of Directors said on the event’s website.

Fall race meets will be streamed at nationalsteeplechase.com.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up