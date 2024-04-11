Australia batter Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom for 2nd season of Major League Cricket

Australia batter Steve Smith has signed for the Washington Freedom ahead of the second season of Major League Cricket in the United States.

Smith is set to link up with fellow Australian and Freedom head coach Ricky Ponting for the tournament which starts July 4, four days after the end of the Twenty20 World Cup in the Caribbean and U.S.

“I’m super excited to be joining the Washington Freedom for season two of the MLC,” Smith said in a video on the franchise’s social media channels on Thursday.

The six-team T20 league staged most of last year’s games in Texas and North Carolina.

The league announced that this season’s matches will return to Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium outside Dallas and at other venues to be announced.

“I can’t wait to meet all of my new teammates and play in front of some incredible crowds in America,” Smith said. “I’m also really looking forward to working with Ricky Ponting again and his amazing staff.”

