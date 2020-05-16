Home » Other Sports News » Md. Gov. Hogan to…

Md. Gov. Hogan to announce delayed date for Preakness Stakes

Zeke Hartner

May 16, 2020, 3:50 PM

Maryland’s famous Preakness Stakes will receive its delayed date in an announcement by Gov. Larry Hogan Saturday on NBC.

The governor is going to appear on NBC during the 5 p.m. hour, when the race was originally scheduled to take place, to make the announcement.

Hogan said he had also spoken with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell “to discuss contingency plans to safely resume operations in the coming months.”

Had the coronavirus pandemic not forced its postponement, the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes would have been held today, May 16.

The Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown, which also includes the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes.

The Derby has already been rescheduled to September 5, 2020. The Preakness is traditionally held around two weeks after the Derby, but there is a chance that this year breaks with tradition.

