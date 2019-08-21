Loudoun South Little League loses to Hawaii 12-9; will get 2nd chance at US final Thursday

Loudoun South has lost to the team from Wailuku, Hawaii, in the Little League World Series. They get another chance to advance to the U.S. final on Thursday, when they play against a team from Louisiana.

The Loudoun South Little League team warms up before a game against Wailuku, Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (WTOP/John Domen) The Loudoun South Little League team arrives at the stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 21, 2019. (WTOP/John Domen) The Loudoun South Little League team warms up before a game against Wailuku, Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (WTOP/John Domen) Loudoun South congratulates the team from Wailuki, Hawaii, after a game on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (WTOP/John Domen) ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Loudoun South lost to the team from Wailuku, Hawaii, 12-9, at the Little League World Series. It is the team from South Riding, Virginia’s, first loss in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Loudoun South was down early 5-0 Wednesday and battled back to tie things up 8-8 in the bottom of the third,

“It’s very had to have a lead like that and then give it away and stand on the field and battle back,” Brad Lung, Hawaii’s coach said after the game.

Lung said he told his team to refocus. “It’s 0-0, we got three innings to play, let’s work with it. Let’s not put our heads down.”

One of the things Lung did to refocus his team was to put the game in perspective. “I smile. I laugh. I try to bring it back to where we are. We’re playing a baseball game,” he said.

Laughter also helps. “It eases the pressure off them. You can see it in there faces … You laugh, you make jokes. That helps with children, especially kids this age,” Lung said.

Hawaii eventually pulled away for a victory.

Loudoun South’s last chance to advance to the U.S. championship will come Thursday at 7 p.m., when they play Louisiana. The U.S. Final is on Saturday.

Loudoun South advanced from the traditionally competitive Southeast Region, getting past teams from Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

They won their first two games in Williamsport without allowing a hit, which makes them only the second team from the United States to pitch back-to-back no-hitters in the Little League World Series.

A team from the United States has won the LLWS 35 times, but no team from Maryland or Virginia (which compete in the mid-Atlantic Region) has ever won. The only time a team from Virginia has made it to the International Final was in 1968, when Tuckahoe Little League, from Richmond, fell to Japan.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork and John Domen, who reported from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.