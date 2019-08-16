Loudoun South Little League beats Rhode Island 3-0

Loudoun South Little League team has won it’s opening round game at the Little League World Series beating Rhode Island 3-0.

The Loudoun South Little League team got its Little League World Series off to a great start with a 3-0 shutout over Rhode Island.

Brady Yates broke the scoreless tie with a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Justin Lee, Liam Thyen and Chase Obstgarten threw a combined no-hitter while striking out nine batters.

Next up, Virginia will play the winner of Minnesota an Kentucky Sunday at 11 a.m.

