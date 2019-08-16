Loudoun South Little League beats Rhode Island 3-0

The Loudoun South Little League team got its Little League World Series off to a great start with a 3-0 shutout over Rhode Island.
Brady Yates broke the scoreless tie with a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Justin Lee, Liam Thyen and Chase Obstgarten threw a combined no-hitter while striking out nine batters.
Next up, Virginia will play the winner of Minnesota an Kentucky Sunday at 11 a.m.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.