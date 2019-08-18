Loudoun South takes 11-0 win over Minnesota in back-to-back no hitter 

Loudoun South beat Minnesota 11-0 in another no-hitter in Sunday's Little League World Series game.

Loudoun South won by mercy rule, which calls for a game to end if the winning team is ahead by 15 runs after three innings of play or 10 runs after four innings played by the trailing team.

“Our pitchers have been doing really well,” catcher Noah Culpepper told WTOP. “Justin Lee … is one of our best pitchers. When he can find the strike zone, he can do anything.”

On Sunday, Lee struck out six and walked two in four dominant innings.

Loudoun South’s pitchers threw a combined no-hitter in Friday’s 3-0 victory over Rhode Island.

Matt Valentini, who serves on the Loudoun South Little League Board, said he is very proud of the team.

“For us to be as far along as we are with this program, it’s just super exciting,” Valentini said. “We hope this is the start of something … This could maybe be a wave, but it could also be that time where people look back 20 years from now and say, ‘Remember that 2019 team?’”

Fans of the hometown heroes were decked out in yellow and gathered at Velocity Wings in South Riding to cheer on the team.

“The whole community is rallied around them. They’re impressive,” said Mark Procaccini.

“They’re representing. They’re doing it and we’re so proud of them,” added Stacey Proccacini.



Loudoun South fans watch the ballgame from Velocity Wings in South Riding, Virginia. Eyes are glued to the screen as Loudoun South led the game. Fans watch the ballgame as Loudoun South crushes the team from Minnesota. Fans in Loudoun Couny watch the hometown heroes at their ballgame.

Loudoun South, from South Riding in Virginia, will play Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of the game between New Jersey and Hawaii, which was suspended due to rain in the fifth inning.

The game will resume Monday.

WTOP’s H.J. Mai, John Domen and Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

