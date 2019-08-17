Loudoun South Little League faces Minnesota in second World Series game

The team from South Riding will hope for another dominating pitching performance when it faces off against Minnesota at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The Loudoun South Little League team will take on Minnesota Sunday in its second game at the 2019 Little League World Series.

With a win against the team from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Loudoun South would advance to the semifinal of the U.S. bracket.

The team from South Riding will hope for another dominating pitching performance when it faces off against Minnesota at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Justin Lee, Liam Thyen and Chase Obstgarten threw a combined no-hitter in Loudoun South’s 3-0 win over Rhode Island on Friday.

Minnesota held off Kentucky 2-1 in its opener.

While the winner of Sunday’s game advances, the losing squad will not be automatically eliminated.

The team rather moves to the losers bracket, where it will face either Rhode Island or Louisiana for a chance to keep its title hopes alive.

