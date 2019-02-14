True to form, Gilbert Arenas joins BIG3

Gilbert Arenas, the mercurial former Washington Wizards point guard, has signed to play in the professional basketball league, the BIG 3 — and made the decision exactly how you'd expect Gilbert Arenas to make a decision.

Gilbert Arenas, the mercurial former Washington Wizards point guard, has signed to play in the 3-on-3 basketball league, the BIG3.

True to his spontaneous nature — Arenas famously chose to sign with the Wizards as a free agent in 2003 by flipping a coin — Arenas made the announcement on his podcast, “The No Chill Podcast,” and jokingly referenced multiple former Wizards teammates and former coach Eddie Jordan.

(Editor’s Note: Video contains foul language.)

Arenas, 37, last played in the NBA in the 2011-12 season, playing 17 games for the Memphis Grizzlies. Arenas played eight of his 12 seasons in Washington, averaging 25 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

There is no word yet on what team Arenas will play for when the BIG3 begins its third season on June 22.

