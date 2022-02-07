Reston’s Biney eliminated from short-track speed skating competition

Reston, Virginia’s Maame Biney has been eliminated from the 500-meter Short Track Speed Skating competition at the Winter Olympic Games.

With a time of 46.099 seconds, Biney finished third in her quarterfinal group, almost 3 seconds behind Elena Seregina of the Russian Federation and Hungary’s Petra Jaszapati.

The top two finishers in the four quarterfinal groups advance to the semifinals, along with the two fastest third place finishers..

Biney is the first Black woman to make the U.S. Olympic Short Track Speed Skating Team.

She is still is scheduled to compete in the 1000-meter and 1,500-meter events.

The women’s 1000-meter heats begin Wednesday.