Reston’s Biney eliminated from short-track speed skating competition

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 7:19 AM

Reston, Virginia’s Maame Biney has been eliminated from the 500-meter Short Track Speed Skating competition at the Winter Olympic Games.

With a time of 46.099 seconds, Biney finished third in her quarterfinal group, almost 3 seconds behind Elena Seregina of the Russian Federation and Hungary’s Petra Jaszapati.

The top two finishers in the four quarterfinal groups advance to the semifinals, along with the two fastest third place finishers..

Biney is the first Black woman to make the U.S. Olympic Short Track Speed Skating Team.

She is still is scheduled to compete in the 1000-meter and 1,500-meter events.

The women’s 1000-meter heats begin Wednesday.

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

