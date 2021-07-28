1996 Olympic Gymnast Kerri Strug Praises Simone Biles’ Decision

Kerri Strug was part of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, also known as the “Magnificent Seven,” during the Summer Games in Atlanta 25 years ago.

For Olympic athletes like U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, there’s so much pressure to succeed. They’ve trained their whole lives for this moment – to win an Olympic medal.

That moment happened for American gymnast Kerri Strug back in 1996.

It was during those games that Strug did something on the gym floor no one had seen before.

Strug severely injured her ankle after an awkward landing from the vault. She continued to perform a second vault – on her injured ankle – and nailed the landing on one foot, before collapsing in pain.

That iconic, viral moment, before viral videos were really a thing, helped Team USA earn their first-ever gold medal in women’s gymnastics.

It was long rumored that Strug pushed through her pain in response to her coach, Bela Karolyi.

Several U.S. gymnasts and coaches interviewed by The Associated Press back in 2018 described a win-at-all-cost culture rife with verbal and emotional abuse in which girls were forced to train on broken bones and other injuries.

That culture was tacitly endorsed by the sport’s governing body and institutionalized by Karolyi and his wife, Marta, the duo who coached America’s top female gymnasts for three decades, including Strug and another member of the 1996 “Magnificent Seven,” gymnast Dominque Moceanu.

On Wednesday, Moceanu tweeted about her experience while showing her support for Biles.

“I was 14 y/o w/ a tibial stress fracture, left alone w/ no cervical spine exam after this fall,” Moceanu wrote. “I competed in the Olympic floor final minutes later. Simone Biles’s decision demonstrates that we have a say in our own health—“a say” I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian.”

Present Day: Tokyo Olympics

Fast-forward to the Tokyo Olympics. Biles withdrew from the team final, citing her mental health. Biles will also not compete in the women’s individual all-around final on Thursday, USA Gymnastics announced.

“Physically, I feel good,” she told Hoda Kotb in an exclusive interview after her withdrawal. “Emotionally, it varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat.”

Biles said she was feeling the pressure of expectations, of winning gold medals and performing perfectly.

Strug can relate.

The two-time Olympian tweeted her supported for Biles.

“Sending love to you @Simone_Biles,” Strug, 43, wrote, along with a goat emoji and a heart, representing the fact that Biles is known as the GOAT, or the greatest of all time.

The gold medalist also praised the entire women’s team, who won a silver medal, behind the Russian Olympic Committee on Tuesday.

“Congrats #teamusa,” Strug wrote. “Great respect for all your hard work and support for each other. We are proud of you!”

Where is Kerri Strug now?

Kerri Strug graduated from Stanford University.

She now splits her time between Washington, D.C., and her home state of Arizona.

Strug is married and has two children.

More support for Biles

Shannon Miller, the most decorated U.S. female gymnast in Olympics history, provided her perspective about Biles’s decision to withdraw.

“What I think is really important here is, you have Simone, who clearly knew something wasn’t quite right, and when you are flying and flipping and turning 10, 15 feet above the floor, looking for a landing, you better be in the right headspace or really bad things are going to happen,” Miller said on a Tuesday evening interview on CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith.”

Miller, who won a total of seven Olympic medals, said that Biles is sending a critical message to the world.

“I think it’s so important for the message to be sent that it is important to be aware of your body, be aware of your emotional state and your mental state as well. I think that’s a good message for all of us,” Miller said.

Biles will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not she will compete in next week’s individual event finals.

