Titans QB Mitchell Trubisky leaves practice early to get his right biceps checked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Mitchell Trubisky left Monday’s practice with a trainer to get the biceps on his…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Mitchell Trubisky left Monday’s practice with a trainer to get the biceps on his right arm checked.

“Think we’re good, but again, I’m the eternal optimist, so I’ll let you guys know tomorrow,” Titans coach Robert Saleh said of Trubisky.

The veteran had just had a deep pass sail on him as he held his throwing arm near his shoulder. He was 2 of 3 for 23 yards in Tennessee’s preseason opening win at San Francisco last week.

Trubisky is going into his 10th season in the NFL, and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft by Chicago was signed this offseason to back up Cam Ward. Not only does Trubisky have the experience of being a high draft pick, the quarterback is familiar with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s system.

Saleh said safety Tony Adams was removed from practice for throwing a punch. Rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate was being evaluated after appearing to hit his head extending to make a catch on a deep pass.

“I think he just got a little bit dizzy,” Saleh said. “I don’t think we’re concerned about concussions or anything.”

The Titans practice again Wednesday and then host Seattle for a joint practice Friday ahead of their exhibition Sunday night.

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