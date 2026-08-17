Bears sign veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport, defensive back Deantre Prince

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed veteran defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive back Deantre Prince.…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed veteran defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive back Deantre Prince.

The Bears also waived running back Coleman Bennett in moves announced Monday and waived tight end Nikola Kalinic with an injury designation.

Davenport played the last two seasons with Detroit, but was limited to 10 combined games due to chest and triceps injuries. The 29-year-old played the 2023 season with Minnesota after starting his career in New Orleans.

Davenport had a combined 10 1/2 sacks his first two seasons with the Saints and in 2022 played under Dennis Allen, now Chicago’s defensive coordinator. Davenport has 25 sacks in 77 career games.

Kalinic suffered a knee injury in Chicago’s preseason game against Cleveland on Saturday and did not return.

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