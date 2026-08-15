Seahawks, CB Devon Witherspoon agree to 4-year, $132 million deal, AP source says

This deal would make Witherspoon, who was selected to the Pro Bowl each season, the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon reacts after the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon reacts after the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Devon Witherspoon have agreed to a four-year, $132 million contract extension, with $101 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract, which would make Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, hasn’t been finalized.

On March 26, the Seahawks exercised their fifth-year option on Witherspoon, but elected to sign him to a long-term deal on the same day they started preseason play against the Dallas Cowboys.

Witherspoon, 25, was selected No. 5 overall by the Seahawks in the 2023 draft. In the same round of that draft, the Seahawks selected wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who in March agreed to a four-year, $168.8 million contract with $120 million guaranteed.

In three seasons with Seattle, Witherspoon has been selected to the Pro Bowl each season. He also made the second-team All-Pro team and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl last season.

Witherspoon appeared in all three of Seattle’s playoff games during its Super Bowl run, making 17 tackles and four passes defended.

In 43 regular-season games, Witherspoon has 249 tackles, 32 passes defended, 16 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and two interceptions.

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