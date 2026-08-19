Sanders to get opportunities in joint practice and preseason game as Browns QB competition continues

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Most observers of the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition have viewed this week as an opportunity for…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Most observers of the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition have viewed this week as an opportunity for Shedeur Sanders to make his best case to be the starter on Sept. 13 at Jacksonville over Deshaun Watson.

Not only did the second-year signal-caller get snaps with the first-team offense on Monday and Wednesday, he will start on Saturday in the second preseason game against Buffalo. He’ll also get reps with the first unit during Thursday’s joint practice with the Bills.

Sanders, though, said Wednesday he is not putting any extra importance on this week.

“I think every day is important, honestly,” he said. “I don’t really feel anxiety or any pressure going into things like that anymore, because that’s how I approach everything. It’s just another day of going to work, that’s all it is for me.”

Sanders played three second-half series in last Saturday’s 34-10 loss to Chicago. He went 6 of 11 for 79 yards with an interception.

Sanders had a couple of nice completions on the first series, but was picked off on his last possession on a badly overthrown pass.

He is hoping to show improvement during the joint practice and Saturday’s game.

“It’s truly exciting because they have a different scheme than our defense does. So, it’s great to get those practice reps in and make it feel as close as possible to the game, and to grow in those areas, also, in which you see in different keys and structures that they have,” he said.

First-year Browns coach Todd Monken’s plan is for both quarterbacks to split snaps with the first unit on Thursday, with Sanders playing the first half on Saturday and Watson coming in for the third quarter.

Said Monken about Thursday: “They’re each going to get five and five with the ones, and they’re all going to get it. But what plays they get, I really don’t have time to look at exactly what the plays are. You’ve got to be able to go do it. But I’m excited to see them play.”

Monken stressed that the snaps against the Bills are an important measuring stick for the entire roster.

“I think, individually and then collectively. I think the players would look at it as an opportunity to see where they’re at individually, whereas coaches, we look at, OK, where are we individually and then collectively as a team, schematically, what we’re doing, and all of that gives you a chance to build confidence as you move forward and also evaluate the roster, because you’re really going against yourself,” he said.

In the first preseason game, Watson led the Browns to points in two of his six series while going 11 of 15 for 126 yards. The 10-year veteran said he felt fine after his first game action in 22 months.

Like Sanders, Watson said he isn’t focusing on the quarterback competition.

“As far as nailing it, my main focus is just trying to improve. I’m not really focused on the competition,” he said. “I think the front office and coach Monken are going to make that decision based on how they’re going to make it, so I can’t really control that as far as what they want to go with, but I can control my opportunities and my reps that I get and being successful with that.”

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