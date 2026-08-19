Cowboys’ starting offensive tackles are trending in different directions during training camp

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys arrived at training camp looking for answers at left tackle. They might depart…

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys arrived at training camp looking for answers at left tackle. They might depart Southern California with questions at right tackle.

While Tyler Guyton has built on a strong offseason to take hold of one of the most important positions in football, Terence Steele’s recent struggles have offensive coordinator Klayton Adams trying to get more from his incumbent on the right side.

“I would say it’s been up and down,” Adams said of Steele’s performance over the past three weeks. “He’s a guy that’s going into year seven, and he’s never going to ask for a day off, and he’s never going to ask for a break. So we’re just searching for ways to help him, and help him play at his best and most consistent.”

Steele has been a stalwart since the Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020, starting 91 games in six seasons. Over the past three years, he has played in every regular-season game.

However, coach Brian Schottenheimer was critical of Steele’s pad level and ability to set the edge over a stretch of practices that included joint workouts with the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

“He needs to be better,” Schottenheimer said.

At the same time, backup Nate Thomas has moved from left tackle to right tackle with the second unit. Going into his third season out of Louisiana-Lafayette, Thomas had been the player the Cowboys hoped would compete with Guyton to start on the left side but never progressed to where he meaningfully challenged Guyton.

The switch was intended to allow Thomas and rookie fourth round pick Drew Shelton to continue preparing for possible swing tackle duties, but in a program where the mantra is “compete every day,” it could also be a message to Steele.

“That’s the only (position) you asked me about, so that’s the only one I’m going to speak to,” Schottenheimer said.

While Steele needs to improve, Guyton has been praised by teammates and coaches for the steps he has taken going into his third season. The No. 29 overall selection out of Oklahoma in 2024, Guyton addressed his fitness in an effort to avoid the injuries that limited him previously.

Left guard Tyler Smith has seen Guyton improve his diet and devote more time to training and recovery.

“I really think he took a step back and, like, saw what he needed to get better at. He truly attacked that on all fronts,” Smith said.

Guyton also worked on refining the “grown man strength” that he needs to sustain the high level of play he has demonstrated at times.

“It’s not just being strong. You’re thinking like super-duper strong, and you know the guys that we’re blocking, (those) players are freaks of nature themselves. So, being able to sustain that for a whole play and a whole game, and that last 10% of a drive, that’s where that extra strength kicks in,” he said.

Offensive line coach Conor Riley expects Guyton to make more progress toward maximizing his potential this season, especially if he can stay on the field.

“I believe that he’s beginning to recognize that,” Riley said. “Along with that, it’s not putting too much stress on himself to be there right now. It’s putting pressure on himself to continue to move forward every single day. But I say there’s a difference between stress and pressure. Stress is things you can’t control, pressure is things you can control. So he’s doing a better job with that.”

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