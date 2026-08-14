Saleh sees a Titans team that ‘won’t back down’ after preseason-opening win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Robert Saleh believes he’s learned something very important about his Tennessee Titans even with plenty…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Robert Saleh believes he’s learned something very important about his Tennessee Titans even with plenty to work on after their first preseason game.

“One thing that we will take away is that I do think we have a team that won’t back down,” Saleh said Friday. “A tough-minded team and a team that’s going to be ready to work.”

The Titans opened the preseason by beating Saleh’s old team San Francisco 19-13 with the new coach playing most of his starters while his old boss Kyle Shanahan went with mostly backups.

Still, any win is a good win for a Tennessee franchise that is 6-28 combined over the past two seasons.

Tennessee is working with a new offense from coordinator Brian Daboll and a new defense and coordinator Gus Bradley with Saleh calling plays during games.

The Titans were at their best on the opening offensive drive. Cam Ward drove the Titans 95 yards over 11 plays, veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley made a nice play for more yards on an 18-yard catch-and-run and they converted all three third downs for a 7-0 lead.

But Ward finished 5 of 12 for 57 yards, raising concerns about the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft as he adapts to another new coach and offense.

Saleh pointed to the plays Ward has made with the offense “flawlessly” in practice. The coach said more work is all Ward needs.

“He’s got to be able to have the confidence not only in himself but his teammates to execute, get your feet down, play with great technique and deliver the football just like he has,” Saleh said. “We’re going to continue to harp on all the technique, the fundamentals, we’re going to continue to rep things at a high level.”

Slye answers worries about his accuracy

Kicker Joey Slye struggled enough last week, including in a scrimmage at Nissan Stadium, that the Titans brought in some kickers for a workout Aug. 8. Slye did his best to erase concerns about his accuracy against the 49ers.

Slye made all four field goals with kicks of 39, 55, 53 and 58 yards for the victory.

Rookie draft pick pushes for starting job

Fernando Carmona, a fifth-round pick out of Arkansas, started at right guard against San Francisco in his unexpected push for a starting job. The Titans need new starters at both center and right guard to shore up an offensive live that struggled mightily in 2025.

Veteran Austin Schlottmann seems to be solidifying his hold at center with his experience in Daboll’s schemes. Veteran Cordell Volson and second-year lineman Jackson Slater had been rotating early at right guard until Carmona earned more playing time.

Saleh said the coaches will talk about how they split work at that position but Carmona showed up well.

“He’s stable in there, he’s a great communicator, he’s doing a good job holding his own, He’s physical,” Saleh said. “He plays from snap to the echo of the whistle, which we covet. And so he’s doing really nice job.”

Next up for the Titans

Tennessee have three practices scheduled before hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks for a joint session on Aug. 21. The Titans then host Seattle on Aug. 23.

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