Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney reunites with the Texans on a 1-year deal, AP source says

Jadeveon Clowney reunited with the Houston Texans on a one-year deal Sunday, bringing his pass-rushing skills back to the team…

Jadeveon Clowney reunited with the Houston Texans on a one-year deal Sunday, bringing his pass-rushing skills back to the team that drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 and where he spent five seasons.

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press of the agreement with Clowney. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The 33-year-old Clowney had 29 sacks over 62 regular-season games for the Texans and made three Pro Bowls before being dealt to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 following a holdout from training camp. He was unhappy about Houston using the franchise tag on him and no progress toward a long-term contract.

Clowney has bounced around the league the past few years, spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys. He also was with Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore and Carolina. Clowney had 9 1/2 sacks with the Ravens in 2023, which tied his career-high with the Texans (2017).

Coming out of South Carolina, he was one of the most feared pass rushers. He was twice named an AP All-American and won the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end in 2012. He helped the Gamecocks go 11-2 each of his three seasons.

Clowney had one of the most iconic hits in college football during the Outback Bowl after his sophomore season when he tackled Michigan tailback Vincent Smith in the backfield, popped off Hill’s helmet and recovered the fumble he forced.

South Carolina honored Clowney’s No. 7 jersey in 2022.

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AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken contributed to this report.

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