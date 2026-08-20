Lions tight end Sam LaPorta hurts hip, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw injures lower leg

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is out with a hip injury and cornerback Ennis…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is out with a hip injury and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw might be sidelined as well with a lower-leg injury.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell is hopeful LaPorta’s injury won’t linger into the season.

“I feel like we’ll be OK, but I don’t know,” Campbell said Thursday, speaking to reporters before Rakestraw was hurt during practice.

LaPorta, coming off season-ending back surgery, was injured earlier in the week.

“He got hit in the hip and it flared up a little bit,” Campbell said. “It’s a little aggravated, but we feel good long term about him. We’re resting for a little bit here and letting it calm down.”

Rakestraw left Thursday’s practice early and was evaluated for a lower-leg injury. Detroit drafted him in the second round in 2024 and he has been limited to eight games in two seasons because of injuries. He had a shoulder injury in a preseason game last week.

If Rakestraw’s injury is serious, it would be another hit for the Lions secondary.

Standout safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are recovering from injuries.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold, a first-round pick two years ago, was released in this summer after a Florida judge set his bail at $1 million on eight felony charges stemming from allegations he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men. The Seattle Seahawks entered an agreement with Arnold, whose status for the 2026 season is uncertain.

On the other side of the ball, the Lions are counting on LaPorta being a key player.

Detroit drafted LaPorta in the second round three years ago and he earned Pro Bowl recognition as a rookie with 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His production dropped in each of the past two years, including last season when he was limited to career lows with 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns in nine games before having back surgery. He has 186 catches for 2,104 yards with 20 touchdowns in his career.

The Lions have signed several key players to long-term extensions in recent years, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs two weeks ago.

After they closed last season with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs, LaPorta said he didn’t expect to have talks about a new deal this offseason.

“How are they going to extend me if I can’t play football right now? I’ve got to get healthy,” LaPorta said last January.

Detroit hosts the Washington Commanders on Saturday in a preseason game.

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