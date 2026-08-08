Eagles All-Pro offensive lineman Lane Johnson says his 14th season will ‘probably’ be his last

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro offensive lineman Lane Johnson said Saturday that his 14th season would “probably” be his…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro offensive lineman Lane Johnson said Saturday that his 14th season would “probably” be his last.

Johnson missed four days of training camp this week for personal reasons before he returned Friday.

The 36-year-old Johnson was a first-round pick in 2013 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2022. He earned second-team honors in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Johnson took a leave of absence during the 2021 season as he battled anxiety and depression and has since shared his story at mental health clinics in the area.

He said his latest leave had more to do with family issues, specifically taking care of his parents, and that his priorities had shifted more toward life outside football.

“I’m looking potentially this is probably going to be my last year,” Johnson said after Saturday’s practice. “Just because I am getting to that point of, those priorities away from football are starting to merge. Not that I don’t enjoy (it), I love everything about this game, preparing for it, but it’s kind of where I’m at in my career.”

Johnson has been a pillar at right tackle and won a pair of Super Bowls with the Eagles.

“I still feel like I can be a premier tackle in this league,” Johnson said. “My movement and everything feels good.”

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, said his potential retirement came into focus last season after conversations with his family and an injury-plagued season. He missed Philadelphia’s final seven regular-season games and the wild-card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson was suspended for 10 games by the NFL in 2016 for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was also suspended the first four games of the 2014 season for violating the policy.

He said his teammates already knew he was considering ending his career.

“I feel like planning on having a really good last year,” Johnson said. “I’m trying to soak in these last six months, seven months.”

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