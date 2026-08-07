Falcons take another hit at linebacker with release of Andersen after Walker’s season-ending injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Linebacker Troy Andersen, a second-round draft pick in 2022 once viewed as a rising star…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Linebacker Troy Andersen, a second-round draft pick in 2022 once viewed as a rising star in Atlanta’s defense, was released by the Falcons on Friday.

The Falcons signed wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

Shoulder, knee and other injuries prevented Andersen from staying on the field after he made a strong first impression with his sideline-to-sideline speed.

Andersen played in only two games in 2023 before being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He was limited to seven games, including four starts, by a knee injury in 2024 after he again flashed his big-play potential by scoring on a 47-yard interception return in a win over New Orleans. He did not play in 2025 and began the current training camp on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list.

The versatile Andersen starred at Montana State, playing linebacker, quarterback and running back.

The release of Andersen is the second hit to the team’s depth at linebacker this week.

The Falcons announced Wednesday linebacker and edge rusher Jalon Walker, a first-round pick in 2025, will miss the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Walker was carted off the field at training camp on Tuesday after going down following a pass-rush play.

“Injuries are the worst part of our game. Nobody likes them,” first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday. “I don’t like them. Players don’t like them, but we also recognize that they are part of the game. To see Jalon go down is disappointing and frustrating for him, but I know what he’s made of. He will bounce back. He’s got the right attitude. Disappointed, but he’ll be back.”

Wilkerson, 29, has six catches for 60 yards, including three touchdowns, in four seasons with New England and Las Vegas.

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