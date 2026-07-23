Titans place starters Latham and Hooker on physically unable to perform list at start of camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed two starters, right tackle JC Latham and safety Amani Hooker, on the…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed two starters, right tackle JC Latham and safety Amani Hooker, on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday.

Latham, a 2024 first-round draft pick from Alabama, started 13 games at right tackle last season after making 17 starts at left tackle as a rookie.

Hooker, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, had 81 tackles and one sack while starting 16 games last season. Hooker has 12 career interceptions while starting 67 of his 96 games in seven seasons with Tennessee.

Players placed on the PUP list during training camp can come off the list at any time. The team provided no details on why Latham and Hooker will not be available for the start of training camp.

The Titans on Thursday signed offensive tackle Zachary Thomas and waived tackle Ryan Hayes. Thomas last played with New England and Houston in 2024.

Titans rookies reported to training camp on Thursday. All players are scheduled to report on Tuesday before the team’s first practice on Wednesday.

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