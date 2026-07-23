Jacoby Brissett practices for Arizona Cardinals but the QB’s contract situation is still unsettled

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — One of the initial tasks for first-year Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur is figuring out who…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — One of the initial tasks for first-year Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur is figuring out who the team’s starting quarterback will be, now that the post-Kyler Murray era has arrived.

The answer might not be coming any time soon.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett — who started the final 12 games last season — was the initial favorite to land the role, but didn’t practice with the team during the offseason because he’s unhappy with his contract situation. However, he participated in Thursday’s workout in a signal a new deal could be close.

Brissett appears to be in a three-man battle with veteran Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck for the starting job, but LaFleur didn’t give any clues about the depth chart when asked to describe the competition.

“I’d describe it as practice one on July 23,” LaFleur said.

The 33-year-old Brissett is in the final year of a $12.5 million, two-year deal, though only $1.5 million is guaranteed. If he remains the starter, he would be among the league’s lowest-paid quarterbacks.

Brissett had good individual stats last season with 3,366 yards passing, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but the Cardinals went 1-11 in his starts. The Cardinals finished last in the NFC West at 3-14.

Safety Budda Baker made his feelings known about Brissett’s situation on social media earlier this month, posting: “Just want bro to get his (expletive) done… he is not asking for what you think. Bro is asking for below the bare minimum. Let’s just get it done!!!”

Baker stood by his statement on Thursday.

“I definitely think Jacoby did a great job coming in last year,” Baker said. “I know we didn’t get the wins that we wanted to get, but I think he commanded the offense at a high level.”

Johnson and Sweat on the PUP list

Starting left tackle Paris Johnson (knee) and star edge rusher Josh Sweat (knee) opened camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

LaFleur said he wasn’t concerned about the long-term prognosis for either player.

“The Paris thing, that’s really, honestly nothing. We’re all on the same page, it’s really just maintenance stuff so he’ll be back before you know it,” LaFleur said. “Same thing with Josh. Seeing him yesterday, he’s fired up to be here. He was in great spirits and looked really good.”

Johnson and Sweat won’t practice, but they still count toward the 90-man training camp roster limit. They are permitted to attend meetings and can return to practice at any point during the preseason.

Johnson is entering his fourth season as a starter, while Sweat had a career-high 12 sacks last season.

The other two on the PUP list — cornerback Garrett Williams (Achilles tendon) and Tip Reiman (ankle) — are still recovering from serious injuries that happened last season.

Off-the-field issues percolate

LaFleur’s first training camp — including the quarterback battle — has been overshadowed by off-the-field issues over the past few weeks.

The NFL suspended Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold indefinitely on July 17 for violating the league’s gambling policy. The league said its investigation determined that Gold provided confidential, non-public inside information regarding 2026 draft selections by the Cardinals before the picks were announced, and Gold also participated in parlay bets on NFL and college games.

Gold is in his 13th season with the organization.

More recently, Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams was arrested in Canada on four weapons charges. Adams, a third-year player who is competing for a starting spot, was at camp Thursday.

The 25-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm obtained in a crime, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm, no license while in possession of a loaded firearm and possessing a prohibited device. Adams’ attorney, Adam Weisberg, said in a statement that Adams is “completely innocent in this matter.”

“He’s doing good,” LaFleur said of Adams. “I’m not going to comment too much on that obviously … but he’s doing good and it’s good to see him.”

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