Daniel Jones, DeForest Buckner cleared to practice at Colts camp, but Alec Pierce begins on PUP

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner are expected to be…

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner are expected to be on the practice field when training camp opens Wednesday.

Receiver Alec Pierce and top draft pick CJ Allen will not.

After players reported to the Grand Park Sports Complex on Tuesday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard confirmed that team doctors had cleared Jones and Buckner for practice while Pierce and Allen have been placed on the physically unable to perform list.

“It will be a day-by-day thing, but he’s cleared to go and cleared to do everything,” Ballard said of Jones. “Buckner is kind of in the same boat. We’ll work him back in slowly. Buck’s had some years in the league, so we would take care of him anyways, but we’ll work him back and get him ready for Week 1 versus Baltimore.”

Jones played through a broken bone in his left leg last November but suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon in early December. He participated in position drills and seven-on-seven work in April, May and June.

Buckner missed six games last season because of a neck injury, returned for one and then missed the season finale after opting for surgery.

Allen is projected to be one of Indy’s starting linebacker after being drafted in the second round, No. 53 overall, in April. Ballard said he suffered a strained calf during offseason training.

Pierce is expected to be a key cog on Indy’s offense now that he has a four-year, $114 million contract extension, which led to the March trade of Michael Pittman Jr., who is now in Pittsburgh. Pierce led all qualifiers in yards per catch each of the past two seasons and quickly emerges as one of Jones’ favorite targets last year in his first season with the Colts.

Neither Pierce nor Allen is expected to be out long. Ballard said the team would play it cautiously early in camp, with the hope being both are practicing within two weeks.

The bigger questions surround Jones and Buckner.

Jones played his way into the MVP conversation during a historic nine-game stretch to open the season but struggled after the leg injury. He did not take questions Tuesday and has said throughout the offseason that although a goal was to return for training camp, the ultimate goal was to be ready for the Sept. 13 opener against the Ravens.

Apparently, he’s ahead of schedule.

“We were in Florida a couple weeks ago throwing, and I actually like forgot he had gotten injured before because he looked so good,” receiver Josh Downs said. “So I’m excited to see him. He’ll be out there full go, and he’ll get after it, so I’m excited for that.”

Buckner’s return was more complicated.

The delicate New Year’s Eve surgery forced the 32-year-old longtime anchor of Indy’s defensive line to contemplate his future in football. Initially after surgery, he wasn’t even allowed to pick up his children, and then he wound up sitting out the Colts’ offseason team activities as he continued to rehab.

Now, though, Buckner will be back in action and out to prove himself as he enters a contract year.

“Obviously, everybody has questions, you know what I mean?” he said. “You know whether this guy is going to be as good as he once was or whatever it is. Obviously, you know, my age and all that kind of stuff. I try to stay away from all this stuff in the media, but, obviously, I see it and this is something I have to prove to myself and nobody else — that I can still play at a high level.”

Ballard has little doubt that Buckner or Jones can return to their pre-injury forms and that Pierce and Allen will play key roles this season.

If he’s right, Ballard could get his own contract extension, though that’s not what he’s thinking about as he enters the final year of his deal.

“In terms of pressure, nobody puts more pressure on me than I put on myself to succeed,” Ballard said. “But if I’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that you’ve got to enjoy all of it, the good and the bad. That’s the fun part of this — the going through things that are not always easy with people you care about and you respect. Not everybody gets to do that. I’m very fortunate.”

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