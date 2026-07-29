Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson looks for greater accuracy from QB Caleb Williams in Year 2 together

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The solution to quarterback Caleb Williams’ accuracy issues has Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson bringing…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The solution to quarterback Caleb Williams’ accuracy issues has Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson bringing up a familiar number.

With training camp underway in his second season, Johnson said he is again expecting a 70% completion rate this year after his third-year quarterback failed to come close to that designated figure last year at 58.1%.

Williams believes he can record a higher percentage without flat-out predicting he’ll approach the magic number.

Achieving it will require something he didn’t do in his first two seasons, after being the No. 1 pick of the 2024 draft and then leading Chicago to an NFC North title in 2025.

“Just hit the easy ones when they’re there,” Williams said. “Be in rhythm with myself. Be confident in my guys, be confident within the play. Deliver a good ball. Deliver a catchable ball.

“And then from there, when things happen, I put on the cape and do my thing, but it’s not something that needs to be on or showing until the moment shows up.”

Williams’ cape came on for seven fourth-quarter comebacks last year, counting the playoffs.

Throughout their first season together, Johnson brought out the tough-love style of coaching for Williams. He had no problem raising his voice repeatedly at practices and being tough in meetings.

Whether he would take the harder line again in Williams’ second year within the Bears’ offense wasn’t entirely clear before camp, but Williams had to laugh Wednesday when asked about it after the first practice.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “I know we have a real common goal and it’s to find a way to make the Chicago Bears champions at the end of the day. So everything he says and what he says to me, I’ll do it at 200% and won’t look back.

“That’s kind of how it is now. If he yells and curses at me or anything like that, I know it’s for the greater good of the team and so whatever it takes is what it’s going to take.”

Although Johnson named 70% again as a target, he isn’t defining anything else specific beyond that number. He sees general improvement possible from Williams within Year 2 of the offense because of simple repetition.

“I have this urge as an offensive guy to want to continue to evolve and innovate and push the limits a little bit,” Johnson said. “And yet at the same time, in the back of my mind, what’s best for him is to continue to bank some of these (play) reps.

“He’s had two offseasons and one training camp so far, and a full season obviously, to where he’s had a lot of the similar concepts repeat for him. Now we’re at the point where he’s not thinking about the play call, he’s not thinking about the cadence, the motion, and all the rigamarole before the snap. Things are starting to slow down (for him). So, what we need to see here in camp is that anticipation, take it up a notch.”

Completion percentage also could improve because Williams’ receivers are more familiar with him and the league. Tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden were sensations in the season’s second half as rookies. Rome Odunze is now the veteran of the group in his third year after the team traded DJ Moore to Buffalo.

“They’re second-year receivers, most of the guys out there, second year or more, so the confidence with them, the confidence within themselves to be able to run the right route, how to run it and create space when they run the route, they’re not just running a route off the board,” Williams said. “So a lot of confidence goes into the work, a lot of confidence goes into myself and then to coach and everybody else.”

Williams never actually thought Johnson was going to go easy on him in Year 2. He wouldn’t have it any other way, as the two have forged a good coach-player relationship.

“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be tough like it is every year,” Williams said. “That’s what you embrace, that’s what you enjoy. Because when it shows up on game days and Sundays or whatever day we play on, it’s really rewarding.”

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