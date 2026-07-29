Browns safety Grant Delpit agrees to 3-year, $48 million extension, AP source says

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Grant Delpit has agreed to a three-year extension with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Grant Delpit has agreed to a three-year extension with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The safety’s extension is worth $48 million, including $35 million guaranteed, the person said on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been publicly announced.

News of the extension came as the Browns hit the field for their first practice of training camp.

It is also the second straight day Cleveland has reached an extension with one of the key members of its secondary. Cornerback Denzel Ward agreed to a two-year extension worth $62.2 million — including $52.3 million guaranteed — on Tuesday.

Both Ward and Delpit will be under contract through the 2029 season.

The 27-year old Delpit is going into his seventh season in Cleveland after being a second-round pick in 2020. He had 80 tackles, three sacks and an interception last season. Delpit had a career-high 108 tackles in 2024, which led the Browns defense.

He is in the final season of a three-year, $36 million extension he signed during the 2023 season.

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