Vikings eager to develop versatile rookie linebacker Jake Golday

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Jake Golday will likely spend most of his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings on special…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Jake Golday will likely spend most of his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings on special teams while serving as the top backup to veteran inside linebackers Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson, a natural way for a late-blooming second-round draft pick to debut in the NFL.

The progression the Vikings have in mind for him, though, isn’t that simple. Nothing is, really, under the direction of defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

While Golday possesses the build at 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds to be a productive off-the-ball linebacker, he was targeted in the draft as a prospect with potential to also play on the edge as a pass rusher. Golday has the athleticism and instincts, the Vikings believe, to eventually serve as the type of utility-knife starter who can thrive in any personnel group — just like Andrew Van Ginkel.

“He has some of those characteristics to him,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “We were fortunate enough to get him where we did.”

Golday, who was selected with the 51st overall pick, didn’t have any scholarship offers from power conference programs out of high school in Arlington, Tennessee, and started his college career as a defensive end at the FCS level at Central Arkansas. That’s when he developed the pass rushing skills that helped elevate his draft stock after two seasons in the Big 12 with Cincinnati. He switched to inside linebacker the year before he transferred, then moved to the strong side position with significant pass coverage responsibilities.

“I think what makes me special is my versatility. I’ve done a little bit of everything at the college level,” Golday said.

Moving around to different positions a hallmark of Flores’ defense

Flores has consistently gone against the grain with his schemes, unafraid to send blitzers on any down from any spot or employ a four-man line composed entirely of stand-up rushers.

Roles and responsibilities are more likely to be molded around player skills than the other way around, which has made room for players such as Van Ginkel to thrive while maximizing individual strengths. Josh Metellus, a natural safety, has wound up as more of a hybrid linebacker in recent years as another example of putting the talent on the field first and then sorting out the positions second.

“It’s definitely a lot different than all the defenses I’ve ran in the past,” Golday said, “but it’s allowing me to grow and to be a better player.”

Van Ginkel will carry a salary cap hit of $19.25 million this season on an expiring contract that will make him a free agent next year. He will be 31 on July 1. He missed five games last season to a neck injury, the first time he didn’t play the full schedule since his rookie year in 2019 with Miami when Flores was the head coach there.

Dallas Turner, the 2024 first-round draft pick, made significant strides last year and will be heavily counted on by the Vikings this season. But after the cost-cutting trade of Jonathan Greenard to Philadelphia, the depth chart for the edge rusher spots is thin. So while Golday is starting his pro career off the ball, he could well find himself spending time with Van Ginkel and the outside linebackers sooner than later.

“I’m my own person at the end of the day, but I can’t complain about that comparison. He’s an amazing player so I strive to be like a guy like that,” Golday said. “He just looks so calm out there all the time. It’s just crazy how he gets to the ball every single play. I’m like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to teach me your ways.’”

Van Ginkel will be happy to.

“He’s picking up the defense, which is a very complicated defense, very quickly in my opinion,” Van Ginkel said last week during minicamp. “He has the traits to be a great football player, and I’m excited to help him grow and reach his full potential.”

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