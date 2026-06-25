Vikings add assistant GMs Trent Kirchner from Seahawks and Andrew Healy from Browns

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their football operations staff under new general manager Nolan Teasley, hiring…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their football operations staff under new general manager Nolan Teasley, hiring Trent Kirchner from Seattle and Andrew Healy from Cleveland as assistant GMs.

The Vikings announced the additions Thursday.

Kirchner worked with Teasley for the Seahawks, spending 16 seasons there including the last six years as vice president of player personnel. He worked eight seasons before that as a scout for the Carolina Panthers. The native of Fulda, Minnesota, who played NCAA Division III football in the state at St. John’s University will lead the scouting operations and assist Teasley with football operations.

Healy will lead the analytics and research departments after spending 10 seasons with the Browns, including the last seven years as vice president of research and strategy.

Kirchner and Healy will support Teasley and executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski in the upper echelon of the personnel department.

Ryan Grigson, the previous assistant GM under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, left the organization. Adofo-Mensah was fired in January after four seasons on the job. Among the five new hires Teasley made was Ryan Pace as a football advisor. He was general manager of the Chicago Bears from 2015-21 and spent the last four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

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