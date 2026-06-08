Super Bowl champion Seahawks sign veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks signed veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart on Monday. The 31-year-old…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks signed veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart on Monday.

The 31-year-old Hart has appeared in 108 NFL games, including 75 starts. He started all 16 games at right tackle for Cincinnati in 2018 and again in 2019.

Hart spent the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing in 10 games and making eight starts.

To clear room for Hart on the 90-man roster, the Seahawks waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Levi Wentz.

Hart joins an offensive line room that returns every starter from last year, including left tackle Charles Cross, who in January signed a four-year contract extension, as well as right tackle Abe Lucas, who in September signed a three-year extension.

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