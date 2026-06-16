Saints all-time sack leader Cam Jordan agrees to 1-year deal for a 16th season with New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract to remain…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract to remain with the club for what the 16th-year veteran says will be his final NFL season.

Jordan, a free agent since the end of last season, said ending his career with New Orleans — and spending the entirety of it with one franchise — was important to him.

“There’s no amount of money in the league that can make me say, ‘Just turn your back on everything that you built,’” said Jordan, who posted a team-high 10 1/2 sacks last season. “This is where I wanted to be and got back here.”

A Saints first-round draft choice in 2011 and a defensive captain for the past decade, Jordan has 132 career sacks, which ranks 17th in NFL history.

Jordan, who turns 37 on July 10, also has 17 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 67 pass breakups, 175 tackles for loss, 248 quarterback hits and blocked one kick in his career.

In 2017, Jordan was an AP All-Pro. His eight Pro Bowl selections is a franchise high for a defensive player.

While Jordan’s contract agreement came on the first day of Saints mandatory minicamp, he did not practice and was unsure if he would practice on Wednesday. He said he still has to undergo a physical and expects to at least attend meetings this week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.