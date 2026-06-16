Sacks leader Pearce returns to Falcons for minicamp following a tumultuous offseason

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr., the team’s sacks leader as a rookie in…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr., the team’s sacks leader as a rookie in 2025, has returned to the practice facility for Tuesday’s start of mandatory minicamp following a tumultuous offseason.

Pearce’s future with the team seemed uncertain when he faced three felony charges stemming from what police called a domestic dispute on Feb. 7 with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, near Miami.

On April 23, one of Pearce’s attorneys, Jacob Nunez, said Pearce agreed to enter a pretrial intervention program which would allow him to resolve the felony charges. Nunez said if Pearce completes a six-month diversion program without violation, the state of Florida will dismiss all charges.

Pearce was not with the team for the start of the voluntary offseason program in April.

First-year coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham declined comment on Pearce’s status until Tuesday.

“I think throughout this, throughout every situation, you take in all the information available to you,” Stefanski said, adding Pearce will not be rushed into team drills in Wednesday’s first practice.

“He will do work in the weight room, he’ll do individual,” Stefanski said. “He’s not going to team settings, team period type stuff yet. Just feel like with him not being here for the offseason program, I don’t think it’s fair to put him in those type of drills, but he’ll be out there.”

On March 13, the Florida State Attorney’s Office in Miami-Dade County filed charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence. A fourth charge of stalking was brought as a misdemeanor. An additional charge of aggravated battery of an officer was dropped.

Stefanski said he expects Pearce to be accepted back by his teammates. Those types of thing work themselves out organically in the locker room, he says.

“And I believe in the people that we have in our locker room, and I think any player that comes into our building understands what’s expected of that player and understands what is important to this football team,” Stefanski said.

After the Falcons made Pearce the No. 26 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, his 10 1/2 sacks led the team. His 45 quarterback pressures set a Falcons rookie record.

Stefanski said quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is recovering from surgery on his left knee, has not been cleared for 11-on-11 drills at the start of minicamp. Stefanski said Penix remains on schedule in his recovery.

When healthy, Penix will compete with Tua Tagovailoa for the starting job.

“We’ll continue with the plan with what Mike has done to date,” Stefanski said. “Very pleased with the work that he’s putting in. He’s … exactly where he needs to be.”

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