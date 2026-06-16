QB Cam Ward: No break before camp as Titans try to climb out of 3-14 finish

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has a simple philosophy about the NFL: The next break comes…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has a simple philosophy about the NFL: The next break comes when the season ends.

The Titans started their mandatory minicamp Tuesday wrapping up Ward’s first offseason program with new coach Robert Saleh and new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Ward made clear that concluding the offseason program doesn’t mean a vacation or break ahead of training camp.

“We’re behind the 8-ball,” Ward said. “We finished with a No. 4 pick last year. Our goal is not to be top-15 picks, we want to be later. That means we get a chance at the playoffs. We get a chance to win a division. That’s our goal each and every year.”

Ward was drafted a year ago to help turn around the Titans. Now he has a new coaching staff after the franchise’s fourth consecutive losing season and a second straight 3-14 record. It’s why the Titans used that No. 4 pick in April to help Ward by selecting receiver Carnell Tate out of Ohio State.

The Titans also signed veteran Wan’Dale Robinson and reworked Calvin Ridley’s contract after an injury-shortened season. The improved receiving corps is nice, but this franchise has been looking for a No. 1 receiver since trading away A.J. Brown in April 2022.

That receiver is expected to be Tate who has provided regular highlights this offseason with his catches, including a dazzling one-handed snag down the sideline. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Tate finished his career at Ohio State with 121 catches for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He has been hanging out at Ward’s house with the duo working to be on the same page for every play. The rookie also is in his playbook studying hard, and Tate credited coach Brian Hartline at Ohio State with making it a priority to learn the role for each wide receiver spot to better understand a playbook and offense.

His new offensive coordinator is very happy with how Tate has picked up the playbook.

“I’ve done this for a long time,” Daboll said. “In terms of picking it up, he’s been one of the tops at the skill position.”

How the Titans’ offense performs will fall heavily on Ward. He threw for 3,169 yards with 15 TD passes and seven interceptions. He was picked only once over the final nine games.

Tennessee has worked on situations this offseason with an offense that features lots of options for wide receivers on intermediate to slot and vertical routes. That has led to some incompletions by Ward as the quarterback hones communication and timing with his receivers.

Critics use those misses to question Ward’s accuracy and whether he might wind up another bust for Tennessee.

Daboll said Ward has very good awareness, field vision and instincts. With coaches busy teaching, he calls Ward a good student to teach. Even better, according to Daboll?

“Cam can make all the throws,” Daboll said. “He’s going to be a good quarterback.”

Saleh said Ward can take any criticism thrown at him, able to move onto the next play quickly and receptive to what he needs to do better with no ego.

Ward may not have an ego. The quarterback is a self-described perfectionist.

“Even though it’s one of the hardest things to do in this world is be perfect, I want to be a perfect football player,” Ward said. “I think if I continue to strive to try and get that, then I’d be able to help this team win a lot of games.”

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