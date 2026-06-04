Lions rookie wide receiver Kendrick Law out for season with torn knee ligament in offseason workout

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Kendrick Law is out for the season with a torn…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Kendrick Law is out for the season with a torn knee ligament.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday before an offseason workout that Law was injured earlier in the week.

Detroit drafted Law in the fifth round out of Kentucky, hoping he would add depth on special teams and at receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa.

Law, who returned kickoffs and punts in college, had 53 catches for 540 yards with three touchdowns for the Wildcats last year. He played sparingly the previous three seasons at Alabama.

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