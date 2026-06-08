Falcons QB Michael Penix progressing on schedule in ACL rehab

Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski says quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is hitting every milestone in his post-ACL surgery rehab. Penix…

Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski says quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is hitting every milestone in his post-ACL surgery rehab.

Penix Jr. missed organized team activities with a scheduled rest day on Monday.

Stefanski didn’t have an exact timetable for Penix’s return, but he said the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft out of Washington is getting closer to participation in 11-on-11 drills.

“He’s hitting every milestone that he’s supposed to hit,” Stefanski said. “Mike does have limitations based on his rehab, but he’s done a great job to date. I’ve been very impressed with what he’s able to do.”

In two seasons with the Falcons, Penix made 12 starts and threw for 2,757 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He led the Falcons to a 3-6 record in 2025 before sustaining a season-ending ACL tear in November.

Veteran Kirk Cousins stepped in and led the Falcons to a 5-4 record as a starter, including four consecutive wins to end the season.

The Falcons signed former Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal in March after releasing Cousins with a post-June 1 designation.

Stefanski says his staff is sparing no detail while assessing Tagovailoa and Penix.

“When it comes to the quarterback position, you evaluate everything,” he said. “It’s an all-encompassing evaluation.”

But not all drills should be weighed equally. In 7-on-7s, for instance, Stefanski says the offense should have a higher success rate. Training camp and preseason performances evaluations will carry more weight, though Penix’s availability for both is not yet known.

“We’ve been in constant communication with our medical team and Mike,” Stefanski said. “Not going to put any timeframes out there just yet, just going to focus on what’s in front of us.”

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