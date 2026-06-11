Falcons land OT Wanya Morris and 7th-round pick from KC for 6th-round selection, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have acquired offensive tackle Wanya Morris and a seventh-round pick from the…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have acquired offensive tackle Wanya Morris and a seventh-round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round selection in next year’s draft, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

The 25-year-old Morris was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2023 draft, and the franchise hoped at the time that the former Oklahoma standout could develop into a reliable starter. But over the course of three years, the 16 games he started were mostly out of necessity, when players ahead of Morris on the depth chart were brought down by injuries.

He nevertheless won a Super Bowl ring two years ago while playing a handful of snaps in the playoffs.

The Falcons have been trying to build some depth at left tackle. They signed Jawaan Taylor, who beat Morris for the starting right tackle job in Kansas City, earlier in free agency, but he’s missed voluntary offseason workouts for undisclosed reasons. That has left Michael Jerrell, who was acquired from Seattle in a trade last year, to get first-team reps during open practices.

The Falcons also have placed offensive lineman Storm Norton on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Norton was signed from the Saints practice squad on Sept. 26, 2023. He has appeared in 31 games (four starts) with the Falcons.

Morris would have been fighting for a job in Kansas City had he remained with the franchise. Jaylon Moore is in line to start at right tackle with Josh Simmons on the left side, while Chu Godrick, Esa Pole and Kahlil Benson are promising young players.

The Chiefs traded their original sixth-round pick to the Jets to land Justin Fields as their backup quarterback.

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