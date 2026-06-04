Chargers agree to terms with first-round pick Akheem Mesidor

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Akheem Mesidor.…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Akheem Mesidor.

The outside linebacker from Miami was the 22nd pick overall in the first round.

Mesidor earned first team All-ACC honors after posting 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 63 tackles (38 solo) in 15 starts for the Hurricanes. He played at Miami from 2022-25 after transferring from West Virginia.

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