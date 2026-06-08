Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper pleads not guilty in domestic violence case

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper pleaded not guilty Monday in a domestic violence case stemming…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper pleaded not guilty Monday in a domestic violence case stemming from an altercation with his girlfriend.

Cooper will have a motions hearing in a Douglas County courtroom on July 6 with the potential for a jury trial on July 22, just before the Broncos report for training camp.

Cooper’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said the defense doesn’t plan to file a motion to dismiss the charges and requested a trial date as soon as possible so that Cooper wouldn’t have to miss any training camp workouts.

Cooper, 28, and his girlfriend were arrested Thursday night by Parker police and both were booked into jail early Friday morning, according to Douglas County jail records. Cooper was held on suspicion of criminal mischief with a domestic violence enhancer. His girlfriend was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and petty criminal mischief.

The arrests followed an argument and physical confrontation between Cooper and his girlfriend over cell phones that were damaged in the scuffle after she accused him of infidelity, according to a police affidavit.

Cooper had his first appearance Friday in the 23rd Judicial District Court and was released later that day on a personal recognizance bond.

Over the weekend, Cooper posted a Bible verse about anger on his Instagram account and wrote, “I apologize to my family and my friends and my community. … And so many others.” He added, “I realize positing a bible (verse) after something very serious happens does not just mean everything is okay.”

In another post, Cooper wrote, “I apologize. This situation is not who I am.”

Besides the legal case, Cooper could also potentially be subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2021, Cooper is entering his sixth season with the Broncos. He has started every game since 2023 and has 31 1/2 career sacks. He’s had at least eight sacks in each of the last three seasons, including a career-best 10 1/2 sacks in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension.

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