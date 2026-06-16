Broncos open minicamp with Bo Nix back, Jonathon Cooper sidelined after 2 arrests

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos kicked off their mandatory minicamp Tuesday with a notable attendee — quarterback Bo…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos kicked off their mandatory minicamp Tuesday with a notable attendee — quarterback Bo Nix — and a notable absentee — Jonathon Cooper.

Nix returned to practice, albeit on a limited basis, for the first time since breaking his right ankle late in overtime of the Broncos’ divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January.

Asked if he thinks he’ll be full-go by training camp in late July, Nix laughed, suggesting, he could have been full-go Tuesday if the team had let him.

Coach Sean Payton said he has no doubts Nix will be the same mobile quarterback he was before undergoing ankle surgery in January and a clean-up procedure this spring. Nix concurred, saying his ankle is like new and so maybe he’ll be even more elusive in the pocket.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are having Cooper stay away from the three-day minicamp that closes their offseason program ahead of training camp after the veteran linebacker was arrested twice in one week on domestic violence charges.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.