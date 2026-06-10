Brian Flores and the Vikings will have a younger defense, whether Harrison Smith returns or not

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Brian Flores is back for a fourth season as defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, having…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Brian Flores is back for a fourth season as defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, having signed a new contract to continue his direction of what has been one of the best-performing units in the NFL since his arrival.

This year will present another challenge for one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the league, who is in charge of a defense that got significantly younger.

Missing this week during minicamp are four of the top 12 most-used players from last season: standout edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, veteran defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, and stalwart safety Harrison Smith.

Neither Allen nor Hargrave made the impact the Vikings envisioned in their one-and-done stints. But the cost-cutting trade of Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles has left a big void. And while the door for Smith to return for a 15th year in Minnesota remains open, the coaching staff must have a contingency plan for his absence.

“This group in 2026 is going to be very different than 2025 and 2024 and 2023 and every other year before that, so that’s just our league,” Flores said. “You always miss guys and you’d always love to have him back, and I’ve told him that many times already, but at the same time we’ve got a good group. We’re working hard and doing a lot of really good things.”

Smith could wind up waiting until after training camp to decide, and the Vikings sound more than fine with that uncertainty.

“It could be an ongoing thing, how our season goes and how he views it and ultimately what that looks like,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “But he’s earned the respect of everybody in this building to have that type of dialogue and communication.”

Jay Ward, who started five games down the stretch last year, will continue to see his playing time at safety ramp up regardless of whether Smith plays in 2026. Dallas Turner will enter his third season as a full-time starter in place of Greenard.

Jalen Redmond, who was one of the team’s breakout players in 2025, will anchor the interior with increasing roles for 2025 fifth-round draft pick Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, second-year player Elijah Williams and 2024 seventh-round draft pick Levi Drake Rodriguez. Elijah Banks and Domonique Orange are rookie defensive linemen with high ceilings, among the four defensive players the Vikings drafted over the first three rounds.

“This is a unique system. It’s a demanding system. We’ve got high standards, high expectations. For some people, it’s a lot. There’s stress and anxiety. But also what I want our guys to know is it’s definitely an opportunity for growth,” Flores said.

He added: “The guys, they’ve been fantastic from a chemistry standpoint, from a vibe, from an energy standpoint, a willingness to work and learn.”

Flores wins NFL writers association’s award for overcoming adversity

Flores recently became the first Vikings winner of the George Halas Award, which has been presented annually by the Professional Football Writers of America since 1969 to an NFL player, coach or staffer who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

More than four years ago, Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the league and three individual teams after he was fired by the Miami Dolphins following three seasons as their head coach. Last month, the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the case, removing the final roadblock toward a trial. The NFL had appealed to have its own arbitration process handle the lawsuit rather than in open court in New York.

Flores interviewed in 2025 with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets for their head coach openings. This year, he was a finalist with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

When asked after practice on Tuesday about his award and his case, Flores declined to address the latter.

“It’s an honor to be recognized that way,” Flores said. “I certainly didn’t get there myself. I’m very fortunate to be in this great organization.”

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