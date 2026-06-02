A.J. Brown in ‘awe’ to join childhood favorite Patriots, declines to discuss end of time with Eagles

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A.J. Brown got his wish for a fresh start when he was traded by the Philadelphia…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A.J. Brown got his wish for a fresh start when he was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the New England Patriots.

Less than 24 hours later he was on the field, wearing the jersey of the team he grew up rooting for and adding renewed optimism about the future.

“I’m still in awe. Still trying to adjust,” Brown said after participating in his first offseason workout with New England Tuesday. “Walking up the hill with the uniform on, I was like, ‘Man, this is real. I’m here.’ … There’s levels to it and I’m enjoying it.”

Those levels come from a player who acknowledged “a tough night” watching the first round of the NFL draft in 2019 when the projected first-rounder wasn’t selected by New England, passed on by the Patriots who took N’Keal Harry with the No. 32 pick just months after winning their sixth Super Bowl.

“I was already in my car leaving my draft party, went back to my room and I went in the closet just kind of trying to gather myself because I was just disappointed.,” Brown recalled. “(New England) was where I wanted to be. Obviously, I wanted to play with Tom (Brady). So, that didn’t happen. But everything happens for a reason.”

Brown is now clear of what was a frustrating final season in Philadelphia in which he expressed concerns about the direction of the offense.

He declined to discuss what he thinks went wrong at the end of his time with the Eagles.

“What’s done is done. And I’m here,” Brown said.

He kept things light for his first day, doing a lot of observing while participating in limited 11-on-11 snaps with quarterback Drake Maye and the offense.

It didn’t dim the excitement for the coaching staff or his new teammates.

“Not sure if I’ve been around one that looks just like him,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “Maybe the closest thing I’ve seen is Gronk (Rob Gronkowski). So this is a big guy. He does a lot of things well. And I’m looking forward to seeing how we can acclimate him and fit him into our system.”

Tackle Will Campbell said Brown is a game-changer.

“He’s obviously been able to do some incredible things in this league,” Campbell said. “It obviously elevates everybody around him.”

The Patriots have been viewed as a likely landing spot for Brown since they released receiver Stefon Diggs in March, taking away Maye’s top option during last season’s Super Bowl run.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, now reunited with the player he coached for three seasons in Tennessee, said Brown’s signing was the culmination of a negotiation with Philadelphia that “stalled” initially before ultimately reaching the finishing line.

“Just trying to improve our football team every possible way. Give our offense multiple weapons to build on what we did last year,” Vrabel said.

The expectation is for Brown to play on the outside, though Vrabel said he will learn all receiver positions in the offense.

Brown, who will turn 29 on June 30, was durable during his four seasons in Philadelphia, playing in all 17 regular-season games in 2022 and 2023, dropping to 13 during the Eagles’ 2024 Super Bowl title season, and then 15 in 2025.

Asked if there were any concerns about Brown possibly having a degenerative knee issue, Vrabel said managing any ailment would vary from player to player.

“Just based on looking at his availability in the games that he’s been able to play in and be there for his team, I think that hopefully leads to future availability,” Vrabel said.

Brown said his knee isn’t an issue.

“No injury. Nothing to worry about,” Brown said. “Maybe in four years I’ve missed one game from a shot to the knee. I’m good. I’m ready to go.”

Gonzalez holdout?

The Patriots moved up their mandatory, three-day minicamp to begin June 9. Whether Christian Gonzalez will be there remains an open question.

New England’s standout cornerback is playing under the rookie contract he signed after being drafted in the first round in 2023. He’ll make $2.8 million this upcoming season. The team also picked up his fifth-year option for the 2027 season, which will pay him just over $18 million.

He’s now eligible for a long-term extension, which the team has been working on. While that process plays out, Gonzalez has not been present for voluntary offseason workouts.

“I think that the contract is the business and the professional side of this,” Vrabel said. “I want Christian to be ready when he comes back. And I would imagine that he would be here next week.”

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