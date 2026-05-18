Saints GM Loomis: the status of 3 key veterans remains unclear, but Jordan was offered a contract

KENNER, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have made a contract offer to career franchise sack leader Cameron Jordan…

KENNER, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have made a contract offer to career franchise sack leader Cameron Jordan and want the 36-year-old 15-year veteran back on the team, general manager Mickey Loomis said Monday.

Speaking before a charity golf event benefitting the Saints Hall of Fame, Loomis did not go into detail about the value of the offer, and also commented on the uncertain status of Saints veteran running back Alvin Kamara and versatile reserve quarterback and special teams leader Taysom Hill.

Jordan and Hill played out their most recent Saints contracts last season, while Kamara still has another year left — unless the Saints choose to cut or trade him.

Jordan was a first-round draft choice by the Saints in 2011 and is now the career sack leader with 132. Last season, Jordan had 10 1/2 sacks, more than his previous two seasons combined, hitting the double-digit mark for the first time since his 12 1/2 sacks in 2021.

“Obviously, he’s meant a lot to this organization for a long time,” said Saints second-year coach Kellen Moore, who also attended the golf outing at Chateau Golf & Country Club. “Last year he was a big-time leader for our program. So, obviously, would love to have him.”

Kamara, who’ll be 31 next season and has spent all of his nine NFL seasons in New Orleans, remains under contract with the Saints. But the club’s plans for him have been in doubt since New Orleans signed free-agent running back Travis Etienne — a move giving them two running backs who are each scheduled to be paid in the range of $12 million in 2026.

“We’re just trying to see how he’s going to fit on our roster,” Loomis said. “Obviously there’s a resource management element to it. We’ll get to that over the next week or two.”

Struggling through a knee injury last season, Kamara posted career lows in games played (11), yards and touchdowns rushing with 471 and 1, and yards and touchdowns receiving (186 and 0).

Loomis said Kamara doesn’t “currently” have a decision to make on proposed contract changes, but acknowledged that his contract is part of front office discussions regarding the NFL salary cap.

The 35-year-old Hill, who returned last season from a major 2024 knee injury, is a free agent who has yet to announce whether he’ll return, retire, or sign somewhere else. While he posted relatively modest numbers last season, he accounted for more than 100 yards and a touchdown in a game that also made him the first player in the Super Bowl era to have more than 1,000 career yards passing, rushing and receiving.

A New Orleans-area home where Hill lived last season is listed for sale. Meanwhile, former Saints coach Sean Payton — who oversaw Hill’s development from a young reserve QB to a dynamic, multi-position player — is now coaching in Denver, the closest NFL city to Hill’s native Idaho.

Loomis said the Saints have not yet offered a new contract to Hill, but didn’t rule it out.

“That’s more discussion that Taysom and I probably have to have,” said Loomis, who also dismissed the notion that Hill’s and Jordan’s chances of returning to New Orleans diminish the longer they go without re-signing.

“Those guys have earned the right for self-determination,” Loomis said. “We’re not going to put any deadlines on anything.”

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough said having one NFL season as Hill’s teammate was valuable to him, in no small part because Hill was able to pass along what he’d learned from Hall of Fame former Saints QB Drew Brees.

“I love Taysom,” Shough said. “Obviously, I looked up to Drew coming up. … (Hill) was so big for me to be able to kind of talk to.”

Shough also indicated that he didn’t expect Hill to retire.

“He’s going to dominate wherever he’s at,” Shough said. “And I understand it’s a unique situation for him.”

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