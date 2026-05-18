Giants running back Cam Skattebo says he’ll be ready to play by Week 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Skattebo declared he will be healthy enough to play for the New York Giants in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Skattebo declared he will be healthy enough to play for the New York Giants in their season opener on Sept. 13 against Dallas after breaking his right fibula and dislocating his right ankle last fall.

Speaking at a team town hall event at the Beacon Theatre Monday night on the eve of the start of organized team activities, the 24-year-old running back said he’s still working his way back from the injury that required surgery.

“Obviously there’s ups and downs in the injury process and coming back and rehabbing, but the mental battle has been the hardest part: making sure that I trust it fully,” Skattebo said. “I’m a little ways out. Not too far, but I’ll be ready to go. Week 1, I’ll be ready to go.”

General manager Joe Schoen and coach John Harbaugh have said they are hoping Skattebo is back at some point during training camp. Receiver Malik Nabers, recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, appears further behind to return.

Skattebo, a 2025 fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries before having his rookie year cut short.

“I do not consider that successful for me,” Skattebo said. “I had 400 yards on 100 carries. When I play 17-plus games this year, it’s going to be 300 carries for over 2,000 yards.”

That drew a round of applause from Giants fans in attendance for the fan event featuring Skattebo and quarterback Jaxson Dart among the veteran players, as well as the team’s rookie class, Harbaugh, Schoen and 1986 Super Bowl champions Phil Simms and Carl Banks.

The 40th anniversary of New York’s first Super Bowl title will be celebrated Oct. 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

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