Tennessee Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker steps down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said Tuesday he is leaving the organization to…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said Tuesday he is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities.

Brinker joined the Titans in 2023 and was elevated to president of football operations the following year. During Brinker’s time in Nashville, the Titans went 12-39, including 3-14 each of the last two seasons.

“It has been an honor to serve as president of football operations of the Tennessee Titans,” Brinker said in a statement. “Over the years, I’ve understood and embraced my role as the leader of the football strategy, but as I’ve spent less time in personnel, I have a renewed conviction that it is time to return to what I love and move towards my next chapter.”

In January, the Titans streamlined the roles for Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi as the team prepared to hire Robert Saleh as head coach. Borgonzi led the search that culminated in hiring Saleh.

In a message to fans at the time, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said Borgonzi would serve as general manager “in the most traditional sense — pick and support the players, oversee the coaching staff — while Chad will continue to lead everything else about the football team.”

Strunk thanked Brinker for his time with the franchise.

“When we first met Chad, it was clear he was an exceptional talent with deep knowledge of the game and the ability to connect big-picture strategy to execution,” Strunk said in a statement. “While it is difficult to lose him, I understand his decision and will do whatever I can to support him.”

With Borgonzi leading the Titans’ draft room, Tennessee selected Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick in last week’s NFL draft.

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