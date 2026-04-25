Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy among best available players on Day 3 of NFL draft

Among the highly touted prospects still waiting for their phones to buzz and their names to be called in the…

Among the highly touted prospects still waiting for their phones to buzz and their names to be called in the 2026 NFL draft is Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

McCoy had a half-dozen interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 25 games for the Volunteers and his 2024 season was first-round worthy, suggested ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, who ranked McCoy as the 11th-best player in the draft.

McCoy is one of the most athletic prospects in the 2026 NFL draft class. He was a Texas state champion in the long jump and the triple jump and was an all-state baseball player.

Even with concerns about his surgically repaired knee, McCoy could be a value pick Saturday when teams wrap up the three-day, seven-round draft with Rounds 4-7.

Others who will still be waiting to hear their names called Saturday include:

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Seventeen wide receivers have already gone off the board, but Bell brings value on Day 3. A projected second- or third-rounder, he ranked in the top three in the FBS last season in catches (101), yards (1,278), TD receptions (13), yards per game (98.3) and yards after the catch (833).

Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt

Louis is projected by some teams as a safety. He shined at the Senior Bowl after collecting a half-dozen interceptions and two dozen tackles behind the line of scrimmage over the last two seasons.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The best remaining quarterback in the draft, Nussmeier dealt with an abdominal injury last fall that limited his production. He went from 4,092 yards passing with 29 TDs in 2024 to 1,927 yards and a dozen touchdowns last season. At 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, he’s on the smaller side for a quarterback and some scouts worry about his 17 interceptions, but he has a strong arm and moves well in the pocket.

Jason Kilgore, S, South Carolina

A supreme athlete and a tackling machine, Kilgore shined at the NFL scouting combine, jumping 10 feet, 10 inches in the broad jump, tops among safeties, and 37 inches in the vertical.

Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

The top cornerback left on the board, Scott is a plug-and-play prospect who projects as a nickel corner but has the mentality of a safety. He’s fluid in coverage and a fine tackler.

Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Lew is the top interior lineman available heading into the weekend. He tore an ACL last fall, but he’s considered the best center prospect because he’s powerful and flexible for the 310 pounds he packs on his 6-foot-4 frame.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

The best running back available on Day 3, Washington has shown he can adjust to different schemes by playing at Buffalo, New Mexico State and Arkansas with his rushing totals increasing from 625 to 725 to 1,070. He’s fast for a guy who’s 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, running a 4.33 time in the 40-yard dash.

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