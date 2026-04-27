Seahawks release running back Cam Akers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks released running back Cam Akers on Monday. The 26-year-old Akers appeared in three games…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks released running back Cam Akers on Monday.

The 26-year-old Akers appeared in three games last season for Seattle, which went on to win the Super Bowl. He was signed to the practice squad in November after an injury to George Holani. He returned two kicks for 54 yards in a 27-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in December.

Akers was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, and won a Super Bowl with them in 2022.

Seattle has several running backs on the roster, including rookie Jadarian Price of Notre Dame, who was selected with the No. 32 overall pick in last week’s NFL draft.

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