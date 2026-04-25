Rams know they’re ready to contend, so they make just 5 draft picks with eyes on long-term future

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Although the Los Angeles Rams are squarely in a window for championship contention, they were focused…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Although the Los Angeles Rams are squarely in a window for championship contention, they were focused primarily on the long-term future at this NFL draft.

Starting with their shocking decision to use the 13th overall pick on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson — who won’t play important snaps this season unless things have gone very wrong — the Rams clearly demonstrated they believe they can win it all with the players currently under contract.

Los Angeles made only five selections in the smallest draft class in this franchise’s 80-year history, and every selection was a player who won’t be expected to contribute much in 2026. That was by design, according to assistant general manager John McKay.

“Where we’re at now, especially in Day 3, you’re saying, ‘What is our vision for this guy? How is he going to make our team?’” McKay said Saturday. “Because it’s not going to be an easy team to make this offseason. For us, having a fewer number of picks and (choosing) guys we really believe in was a good thing for us.”

What’s more, the Rams have some big decisions to make soon. Players who will be up for second contracts within the next calendar year include Puka Nacua, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and several other regulars.

“When you look at our free agents coming up after this upcoming season, that was something we really wanted to be able to plan for, because it’s a high number of guys,” McKay said. “A high number of high-level contributors. We were fortunate our roster is in a place where we don’t have a ton of glaring needs. We were able to take guys that we really felt confident in being contributors right away, but also being starters three or four years down the line, whatever it may be.”

The Rams used their second-round pick on tight end Max Klare, who plays perhaps LA’s deepest position, and they used their third-round pick on Missouri’s Keagen Trost, who might compete for the right tackle job.

Los Angeles then traded three late picks to move up 10 spots Saturday to grab Miami receiver CJ Daniels in the sixth round before using its last seventh-round pick on Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan III, a potential depth piece.

Finally a receiver

The selection of Daniels seemed important for a team that doesn’t have a proven No. 3 wide receiver behind Nacua and Davante Adams. But the front office clearly wasn’t terribly worried about the position, since it waited until the end of the sixth round — and to be fair, this scouting operation has found a couple of elite receivers in the third round (Cooper Kupp) and the fifth (Nacua).

But the Rams have been closely following Daniels for at least a year, according to director of scouting Nicole Blake. When Daniels slipped to the sixth round, the Rams felt they had to go up to get a player who largely fits their preferred profile for receivers.

“You didn’t think we would leave the draft without a receiver, did you?” Blake said with a grin.

So many TEs

The Rams’ first pick after Simpson was another surprise: Ohio State’s Klare, chosen late in the second round Friday.

That’s because Los Angeles already had five tight ends on its roster, including four who played extensively last season while Sean McVay employed plenty of three-tight-end sets. The Rams even drafted tight end Terrance Ferguson in the second round last spring.

The 6-foot-4 Klare started his college career at Purdue. His athleticism and separation skills essentially made him a hybrid wide receiver at times, and that could be the way McVay envisions his use.

“There’s nothing better than 13 personnel,” Klare said, referring to offensive schemes employing one running back and three tight ends. “You always see those clips pop up, and it’s always fun to watch the guys get after it together, so I’m pumped up to be a part of that.”

Tackle up

The Rams finally addressed a position of need when they picked the well-traveled Trost. He was a right tackle at Missouri, but also played left tackle during his three previous stops during seven seasons of college ball.

Trost, who is older than Nacua and several Rams veterans, could compete with Warren McClendon at right tackle, or he could be a backup swing tackle along with David Quessenberry.

“(Trost) could really play center if he had to,” McVay said. “Fortunately we’ve got some depth at that spot, but that value is incredibly versatile when you’re typically going with eight offensive linemen up on game day.”

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