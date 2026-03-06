S Kam Curl is returning to the Los Angeles Rams with a 3-year, $36 million deal, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Safety Kam Curl is re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $36 million deal,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Safety Kam Curl is re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $36 million deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Rams hadn’t announced their new contract with Curl, a key component of their defense for the past two seasons. The deal includes $24 million in guarantees.

Curl has started 33 of the Rams’ last 34 games, recording 201 tackles and two interceptions. He had a career-high 122 tackles last season, excelling both as a pass defender and a stopper inside the box during the most impactful year of his six-season NFL career.

Curl has also started all five of the Rams’ playoff games in his tenure. His interception of Caleb Williams’ pass in overtime led to Los Angeles’ winning field goal to beat Chicago in the divisional round.

Curl’s breakout season could have pushed him out of the Rams’ price range in an open free-agent market, but he said he strongly preferred to return to the Rams after their season ended with a narrow loss to Seattle in the NFC championship game.

“I would love to be back here,” Curl said at the time. “This is a great organization, a winning organization. I feel like this year I put the league on notice, and we’re going to see what happens.”

Curl is a former seventh-round pick who spent his first four NFL seasons in Washington before signing a two-year, $9 million deal with Los Angeles as a free agent. He has five career interceptions and eight sacks.

The Rams have been busy before the official opening of free agency, re-signing Curl and tight end Tyler Higbee while also agreeing to a major trade to acquire star cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs for several draft picks, including their second first-round choice next month.

McDuffie will bolster the Rams’ mediocre cornerback group when he joins safeties Curl and Quentin Lake, who have both re-signed with Los Angeles on three-year deals.

