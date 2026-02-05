49ers will play in the first regular-season NFL game in Australia. The Cowboys will play in Rio

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will be the team facing the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in the…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will be the team facing the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Australia next season, and the Dallas Cowboys will be one of the teams playing the first game in Rio de Janeiro, the league said Thursday.

The league had announced last year that it will be playing a game in 2026 in Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue that holds about 100,000 spectators. The Rams were also announced last year as the home team for that game, part of a multi-year commitment to play in Melbourne.

“The 49ers are a popular franchise within the Australian market, and this rivalry game solidifies what we know is going to be an incredible NFL experience for our fans down under,” said Charlotte Offord, NFL Australia & New Zealand general manager.

The NFL will play a record nine international games next season, including the league’s first games in Paris and Rio de Janeiro.

The Cowboys were announced Thursday as one of the teams playing in Rio.

“We are proud to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Brazil for the first ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro,” said Luis Martinez, NFL Brazil general manager. “Introducing one of the league’s most iconic teams to the Maracanã Stadium marks a powerful milestone in the continued growth of the sport worldwide.”

The dates of the games in Melbourne and Rio and the Cowboys’ opponent were not announced.

