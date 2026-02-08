Super Bowl Play-by-Play

Play-by-play of the 2026 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks: FIRST QUARTER NE wins the…

Play-by-play of the 2026 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks:

FIRST QUARTER

NE wins the coin toss and elects to defer, SEA elects to receive.

A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone, Touchback to the SEA 35.

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at SEA 35

15:00 1st — K.Walker left end pushed ob at SEA 45 for 10 yards (C.Davis).

1st & 10 at SEA 45

14:29 1st — K.Walker right tackle to SEA 45 for no gain (C.Barmore).

2nd & 10 at SEA 45

13:50 1st Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short left to A.Barner to NE 40 for 15 yards (C.Woodson).

1st & 10 at NE 40

13:25 1st No Huddle — S.Darnold pass deep left to C.Kupp pushed ob at NE 17 for 23 yards (M.Jones).

1st & 10 at NE 17

12:58 1st No Huddle, Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left.

2nd & 10 at NE 17

12:51 1st — K.Walker right tackle to NE 14 for 3 yards (A.Jennings; R.Spillane).

3rd & 7 at NE 14

12:06 1st Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to R.Shaheed.

4th & 7 at NE 14

12:02 1st — J.Myers 33 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Stoll, Holder-M.Dickson.

Seattle 3, New England 0

Kickoff from J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to NE 0. D.Johnson to NE 28 for 28 yards (D.Young).

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 28

11:52 1st — R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 34 for 6 yards (E.Jones).

2nd & 4 at NE 34

11:20 1st — R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 36 for 2 yards (E.Jones).

3rd & 2 at NE 36

10:40 1st Shotgun — D.Maye pass short left to R.Stevenson ran ob at NE 43 for 7 yards (D.Thomas).

1st & 10 at NE 43

10:04 1st — D.Maye pass short left to D.Douglas to SEA 49 for 8 yards (E.Jones).

2nd & 2 at SEA 49

09:27 1st — R.Stevenson right tackle to SEA 45 for 4 yards (C.Bryant).

1st & 10 at SEA 45

08:51 1st Shotgun — D.Maye sacked at NE 45 for -10 yards (D.Hall).

2nd & 20 at NE 45

08:09 1st Shotgun — D.Maye scrambles right end to SEA 44 for 11 yards (N.Emmanwori).

3rd & 9 at SEA 44

07:23 1st Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete deep right (D.Witherspoon).

4th & 9 at SEA 44

07:18 1st — B.Baringer punts 34 yards to SEA 10, Center-J.Ashby, fair catch by R.Shaheed.

4th & 9 at SEA 44

07:18 1st — B.Baringer punts 34 yards to SEA 10, Center-J.Ashby, fair catch by R.Shaheed.

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at SEA 10

07:11 1st Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Njigba (A.Jennings).

2nd & 10 at SEA 10

07:06 1st Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short left to J.Smith-Njigba to SEA 14 for 4 yards (C.Davis).

3rd & 6 at SEA 14

06:22 1st Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to J.Smith-Njigba (J.Hawkins).

4th & 6 at SEA 14

06:15 1st — M.Dickson punts 50 yards to NE 36, Center-C.Stoll, fair catch by M.Jones.

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 36

06:07 1st — T.Munford reported in as eligible. D.Maye pass deep middle to K.Boutte to SEA 43 for 21 yards (J.Love).

1st & 10 at SEA 43

05:33 1st Shotgun — T.Henderson up the middle to SEA 47 for -3 yards (E.Jones).

2nd & 13 at SEA 46

04:53 1st Shotgun — D.Maye pass short left to T.Henderson to SEA 48 for -2 yards (J.Jobe).

3rd & 15 at SEA 48

04:15 1st Shotgun — D.Maye sacked at NE 42 for -10 yards (D.Witherspoon).

4th & 25 at NE 42

03:38 1st — B.Baringer punts 52 yards to SEA 6, Center-J.Ashby. R.Shaheed to SEA 13 for 7 yards (D.Pettus).

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at SEA 13

03:29 1st — K.Walker right tackle to SEA 15 for 2 yards (C.Durden; J.Gibbens).

2nd & 8 at SEA 15

02:51 1st — K.Walker left end to SEA 16 for 1 yard (C.Barmore).

3rd & 7 at SEA 16

02:06 1st Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short right to A.Barner to SEA 28 for 12 yards (M.Jones).

1st & 10 at SEA 28

01:25 1st — R.Shaheed left end to SEA 23 for -5 yards (C.Woodson).

2nd & 15 at SEA 23

00:40 1st Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Njigba (A.Jennings).

3rd & 15 at SEA 23

00:37 1st Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to J.Smith-Njigba.

4th & 15 at SEA 23

00:32 1st — M.Dickson punts 45 yards to NE 32, Center-C.Stoll. M.Jones to NE 32 for no gain (D.Thomas).

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 32

00:19 1st — R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 37 for 5 yards (J.Reed).

END QUARTER

Seattle 3, New England 0

MORE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.